Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

