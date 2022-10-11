Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

NYSE CB opened at $184.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

