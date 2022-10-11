Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Reduced by Analyst

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $13.66 per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

