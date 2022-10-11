Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American States Water in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

American States Water Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays lowered their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE AWR opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $6,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

