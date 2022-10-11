Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

