Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Stock Performance

NGT opened at C$58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$53.19 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

