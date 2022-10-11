FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.07 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 722,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 333,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

