Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GN Store Nord A/S’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $201.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

