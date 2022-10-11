Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

