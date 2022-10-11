FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Raised by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

