Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 8,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirvac Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

