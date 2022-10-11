Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Up 7.5%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 1,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRNNF. Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €23.00 ($23.47) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Grand City Properties from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

