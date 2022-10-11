Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,612,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,754,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.
