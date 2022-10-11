Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 0.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 16,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.