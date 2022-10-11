Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 0.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 16,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
