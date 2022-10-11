NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Down 23.8%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) dropped 23.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 457,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,206,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

