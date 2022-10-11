Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Up 5.2%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 65.90 to 92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.