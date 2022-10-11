Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 1.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 5,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

