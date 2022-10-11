Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 2.6%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

Checkit Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.03.

Insider Transactions at Checkit

In other Checkit news, insider John Frederick Wilson purchased 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.80 ($9,654.18).

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

