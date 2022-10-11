Critical Contrast: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Commerce and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -44.54% N/A -35.46% Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 2.32 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.16 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.34

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.