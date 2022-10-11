Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Comparison

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proterra and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

58.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Proterra has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 4.64 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -3.02 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 4.68 -$100.77 million ($0.18) -7.22

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proterra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84% Lightning eMotors -11.80% -315.67% -36.28%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Proterra on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

