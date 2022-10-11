Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $17.50

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

