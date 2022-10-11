Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$151.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.38.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.04. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$117.50 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

