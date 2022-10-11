Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $273.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

