Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $19.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

