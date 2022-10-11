ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

