Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 176,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.