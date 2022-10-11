Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$9.55

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.55.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.