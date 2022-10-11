Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $74.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLVHF. Barclays increased their price target on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF opened at $33.11 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $146.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

