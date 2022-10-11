Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Target Price at C$5.15

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

FVI opened at C$3.86 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

