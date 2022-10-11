Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$194.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$194.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 4.3 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$165.05 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$163.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.