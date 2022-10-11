Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

