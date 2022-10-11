Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price at $48.56

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

IGIFF opened at $25.00 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

