Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$85.69

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$64.26 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

