Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Target Price at $23.90

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDRVF. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $21.05 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

