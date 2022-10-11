FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

