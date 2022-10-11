FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $28.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $29.32. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.54 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $340.54 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

