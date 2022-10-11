Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $21,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

