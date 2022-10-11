FY2022 Earnings Forecast for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.1 %

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMUY stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

