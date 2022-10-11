FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,323,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,757,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

