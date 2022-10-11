Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPL Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,121,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

