Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Shares of CBAN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,775,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.