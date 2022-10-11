Analysts Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of CVCY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

