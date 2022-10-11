Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,716,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

