Brokers Issue Forecasts for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.92 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,801,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.