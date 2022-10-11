Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted by DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 186,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

