Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Celanese Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.