Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $7.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.98. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.09.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VET opened at C$30.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.69. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.