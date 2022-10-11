Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of BANC opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

