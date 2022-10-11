Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of BOH opened at $76.52 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

