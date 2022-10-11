Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Carvana Trading Down 5.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE CVNA opened at $18.21 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

